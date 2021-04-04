© Instagram / idina menzel





Idina Menzel to Return for Enchanted Film Sequel and Idina Menzel to Return for Enchanted Film Sequel





WSU to reduce number of people on campus, citing increased COVID numbers.





Last News:

Crews respond to hazmat incident in Suffolk for overfilled propane tanks on food truck.

Arms dealer, brother held for forging documents.

Louw vs Jarana: A SAA bet he'd have rather lost.

Boston fans react to MLB's decision to pull All-Star game from Atlanta.

Metro Detroit weather: Mild to cool Saturday evening.

Auburn softball’s loss to Arkansas representative of SEC play struggles.

New Hanover supervisors balk at $800K ask to preserve Girl Scout camp.

Bucks, Pick 'n Save donate $50K to fight food insecurity.