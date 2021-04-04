© Instagram / return of the jedi





Princess Leia Secretly Used The Dark Side In Return Of The Jedi and Star Wars: Why Luke's Lightsaber Is Green in Return of the Jedi





Princess Leia Secretly Used The Dark Side In Return Of The Jedi and Star Wars: Why Luke's Lightsaber Is Green in Return of the Jedi





Last News:

Star Wars: Why Luke's Lightsaber Is Green in Return of the Jedi and Princess Leia Secretly Used The Dark Side In Return Of The Jedi

Outriders.

Liverpool thrash Arsenal at the Emirates: Thoughts on Arteta and more.

Cubs' Jake Arrieta Reacquainting With Fans, City on Scooter Rides.

Track & Field Wins Six Titles on Second Day of Hilltopper Relays.

NKU pledges to increase patrols after graffiti spray-painted on rock.

Arsenal coach Arteta 'in shock' after lopsided loss to Liverpool.

NSU men's hoops home to HBCU Co-Player of the Year, Co-Coach of the Year.

Portland-area construction crews volunteer to build $1 million house to raise money for kids with cancer.

Carlisle returns to Dallas bench after false positive.