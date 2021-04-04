© Instagram / angry birds 2





WIRE Buzz: Angry Birds 2 lays a trailer; Midsommar teaser; Little Monsters clip; more and Nicki Minaj's 'Angry Birds 2' Role: Details





WIRE Buzz: Angry Birds 2 lays a trailer; Midsommar teaser; Little Monsters clip; more and Nicki Minaj's 'Angry Birds 2' Role: Details





Last News:

Nicki Minaj's 'Angry Birds 2' Role: Details and WIRE Buzz: Angry Birds 2 lays a trailer; Midsommar teaser; Little Monsters clip; more

Jordan's Prince Hamzah bin Hussein 'under house arrest'.

Suspect arrested after shooting victim with paintball gun, threatening park rangers with ax.

Blackhawks Shut Out By Predators, Lose for Fourth Time In Five Games.

Rock Your World rocks win in Santa Anita Derby; Baffert 2nd.

300 immigrant children already arrived at new Houston facility.

Prep roundup: North Central's Allie Janke wins 4A/3A East Region cross country championship.

Anderson Co. deputies arrest man after suspect jumps into lake during chase.

Analysis: Baylor dominates on D as national title game looms.

DMX off life support after heart attack, rapper’s lawyer says.

Charleston man, 51, killed in James Island wreck on Riverland Drive.

WILLOW DUFFELL REFLECTS ON HER MARIST CAREER.