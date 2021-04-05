© Instagram / Arnold Schwarzenegger





Arnold Schwarzenegger Reflects on 2003 Recall Election Win, Shares Advice for Gov. Gavin Newsom and Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger Says That Disaffected People Began Recall, Not GOP in ‘Power Grab’





Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger Says That Disaffected People Began Recall, Not GOP in ‘Power Grab’ and Arnold Schwarzenegger Reflects on 2003 Recall Election Win, Shares Advice for Gov. Gavin Newsom





Last News:

2021 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals results.

Catawba College announces Esports scholarship partnership.

Dummy 3D-printed 'iPhone 13' shows smaller notch and shifted speaker.

A year after Easter in lockdown, faithful return to churches: ‘We long for resurrection’.

Cleveland Indians finally generate some offense in 9-3 win over Detroit Tigers.

Inmate dies at Chesterfield County Jail on Sunday.

UConn women, once disconnected on the court, made this fun again in 2021.

Eagles Top Huskies, 4-1, on Senior Day at Scicluna Field.

2 People shot on Gettysburg Ave.

NASA rover drops Ingenuity helicopter off on Mars as its historic flight nears.

Springfield schools transportation problems mostly resolved; Buses to run on schedule for 1st day of in-perso.

Seeking improvement on defense, Kings take on Timberwolves.