© Instagram / Penn Badgley





'Gossip Girl': Why Penn Badgley Said His Worst On-Screen Kiss Was With Blake Lively and All of Penn Badgley's movie and TV roles, ranked





'Gossip Girl': Why Penn Badgley Said His Worst On-Screen Kiss Was With Blake Lively and All of Penn Badgley's movie and TV roles, ranked





Last News:

All of Penn Badgley's movie and TV roles, ranked and 'Gossip Girl': Why Penn Badgley Said His Worst On-Screen Kiss Was With Blake Lively

Warm and dry weather pattern continues this week.

Biden 'infrastructure' plan spends more building unions than roads and bridges.

Chicago Bulls: Sato and Vucevic breakthrough to nab upset win of Nets.

Eugene Civic Alliance welcomes back community with egg hunt, visit from Easter bunny.

Greg Sill, Smithtown social studies teacher who brought history alive for his students, dies at 48.

Drivers concerned by prospect of ‘no-go zone’ at Texas.

Trimmer Guerrero helps Jays finish series win over Yanks.

Danville ministry opens food pantry on Sundays for community in need.

One person killed, eight injured in Franklin crash on Easter Sunday.

Body Found In Chicago River On Easter Sunday.

Chelsea loanee Victor Moses scores on Spartak Moscow return.