© Instagram / Dakota Johnson





Did Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Just Elope? and Dakota Johnson (‘Our Friend’) on portraying both the ‘beautiful’ and ‘horrible’ sides of life [Complete Interview Transcript]





Dakota Johnson (‘Our Friend’) on portraying both the ‘beautiful’ and ‘horrible’ sides of life [Complete Interview Transcript] and Did Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Just Elope?





Last News:

Nets can’t overcome deficit late as Nets fall to Bulls, 115-107; Tyler Johnson hurt.

Police searching for suspects in series of muggings in New York City.

'Outlander' Author Diana Gabaldon Once Described How the TV Show Increased Her Work Load.

Live as crash closes M1 and anyone travelling north from Derbyshire is told to 'find alternative route'.

Man, 20s, dies after crashing car into pole on busy Dublin road.

Does Commissioner Reagan's House From Blue Bloods Actually Exist?

Where to score a PS5: What you need to know about buying Sony's new console.

Phillies finish off three-game sweep of Braves on big hit by Alec Bohm, Zach Eflin gem.

Commissioner set to celebrate Pac-12's 1st title since 1992.

More pleasant Spring weather to start the work week.

Capitol Police union urging Congress to ramp up security after knife attack.