© Instagram / Gerard Butler





Saudi Media Giant MBC to Finance Gerard Butler Action Thriller 'Kandahar' (Exclusive) and Gerard Butler Regrets One Of His Biggest Roles For This Reason





Saudi Media Giant MBC to Finance Gerard Butler Action Thriller 'Kandahar' (Exclusive) and Gerard Butler Regrets One Of His Biggest Roles For This Reason





Last News:

Gerard Butler Regrets One Of His Biggest Roles For This Reason and Saudi Media Giant MBC to Finance Gerard Butler Action Thriller 'Kandahar' (Exclusive)

Philadelphia AccuWeather forecast for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Luis Arraez reaches base five times as Twins beat Brewers.

How to Find (& Beat) Sephiroth in Kingdom Hearts 1.5 Remix.

Blue Jays' T.J. Zeuch: Tosses four scoreless frames.

White Sox vs. Angels prediction: Best bets, moneyline pick, player prop on Sunday Night Baseball.

Lincolnites serve meals to people in need on Easter.

Crash on I-65 NB near Montgomery causing delays.

Luis Arraez reaches base five times as Twins beat Brewers.

Tribe's opening series leaves room to grow.

Orioles' sweep sends Red Sox to 2nd 0-3 start ever in Fenway.

Just give it to Bruno: Fernandes digs listless Man Utd out of trouble yet again.