© Instagram / Trisha Paytas





Trisha Paytas and Nikita Dragun got into a furious Twitter feud and The Trisha Paytas and Nikita Dragun Twitter drama explained





The Trisha Paytas and Nikita Dragun Twitter drama explained and Trisha Paytas and Nikita Dragun got into a furious Twitter feud





Last News:

Advisory And Warning Posted For High Winds Monday In Northern Arizona.

Oscar Smith, Salem, Lake Taylor and Lafayette nab top playoff seeds.

Wreck in North Carolina claims the lives of mother and baby.

A Nice Start To The Week with A Warmup and Low Rain Chances Afterwards.

1-year-old and two others killed in Tuscaloosa car crash.

Alleghany Highlands ‘hurting’ as Capitol attack investigation continues.

'The Challenge': Who is Amber Borzotra and How Did She Get on the Show?

Restaurants seeing resurgence as restrictions loosened.

Trezeguet matches Joachim and Yorke’s Aston Villa record with brace against Fulham.

Gila Fire burning 2 hours southwest of Phoenix up to 2,100 acres, 25% containment.

Army: Soldier says she was sexually assaulted at Fort Sill.