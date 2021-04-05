© Instagram / Diane Kruger





Chris Pratt Tees Off in Australia, Plus Norman Reedus & Diane Kruger, Jennifer Lopez and More and How Grief Led Diane Kruger to the Bravest Performance of her Career





Chris Pratt Tees Off in Australia, Plus Norman Reedus & Diane Kruger, Jennifer Lopez and More and How Grief Led Diane Kruger to the Bravest Performance of her Career





Last News:

How Grief Led Diane Kruger to the Bravest Performance of her Career and Chris Pratt Tees Off in Australia, Plus Norman Reedus & Diane Kruger, Jennifer Lopez and More

Easter Sunday and COVID-19: how local churches adapted this year.

Alberta Health reports 950 new COVID-19 cases, 600 additional variants on Sunday.

Maguire finishes on a high at ANA Inspiration as Tavatanakit closes in on first major.

Four ACC Volleyball Teams Headed to NCAA Championship.

Nittany Lions Drop Series Finale to Rutgers.

Forward Indiana looks to unite neighbors with colorful community pantries.

Prayer vigil to be held for rapper DMX, who remains hospitalized in NY after heart attack.

Crews responding to brush fire along I-195 West in Swansea.

Rival group makes bid for Tribune Publishing that's superior to Alden's.

Fourth Street Live! hosts hiring event to fill over 100 positions.

Hawaii reports 96 new coronavirus cases as the statewide tally rises to 30,135.

Salmonella outbreak across U.S. linked to songbirds, feeders.