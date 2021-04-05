© Instagram / dave franco





Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Steve Howey, More Join Jamie Foxx In Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’ and Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Steve Howey, More Join Jamie Foxx In Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’





Gophers land third seed and a bye in NCAA volleyball tournament.





Last News:

Will paying homeless people to spruce up Tacoma help them and city? Program begins soon.

India's Lowest Caste Has Its Own News Outlet — And She's In Charge.

3 veteran free agents and one trade candidate who the Rams could consider.

Millions of Facebook users' data was leaked.

Yankees: Clint Frazier was asked bizarre postgame question and fans are confused.

Lowell Community Health Center partners with Notable Health.

2021 Valero Texas Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won.

No. 22 Kentucky Comes Up Short at No. 1 Florida.

Cluster busters may have solved PA Hospital outbreak mystery.

Back to the Future super-fan fulfils lifelong dream by buying his own DeLorean...

Rockford firefighters battle a fire on the city’s west side.