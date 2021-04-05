© Instagram / brittany snow





Brittany Snow’s Hair Makeover: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Debuts Super Short Haircut – Before & After Pics and Brittany Snow Has an Aca-Awesome Cropped Blonde Bob





Brittany Snow’s Hair Makeover: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Debuts Super Short Haircut – Before & After Pics and Brittany Snow Has an Aca-Awesome Cropped Blonde Bob





Last News:

Brittany Snow Has an Aca-Awesome Cropped Blonde Bob and Brittany Snow’s Hair Makeover: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Debuts Super Short Haircut – Before & After Pics

Lakers vs. Clippers.

Week ahead: Warm and dry to start, showery at the end.

Kids put on show in Drive, Chip and Putt finals at Augusta.

Last Spa-Shooting Funeral Planned by Chinese-American Community.

Morris 'BB' Dickerson, War Bassist and Co-Founder, Dies at 71.

FEAR CASE #3: How Ideas Become Like A Religious Cult.

All lanes of I83 reopened over Susquehanna River.

Live Breaking News: Body found in charity bin on Gold Coast; Coronavirus vaccinations to be ramped up; Severe weather warning for Queensland; Eight hurt in Hawkesbury River boat fire.

Naples Luxury Real Estate Agent, John Paul Prebish, Lists a Custom Luxury Residence with an Oversized Pool in a Tropical Setting.

NCAA Tournament 2021: UCLA's memorable Final Four run shows Bruins are on the right track under Mick Cronin.

Kids put on show in Drive, Chip and Putt finals at Augusta.

ONE on TNT 1 video: An inside look at Demetrious Johnson's life outside the cage.