© Instagram / lee majors





Five Actors Who Could Play Lee Majors in a Biopic and Lee Majors on Ash Vs. Evil Dead, Elvis Presley, and The Six Million Dollar Man





Lee Majors on Ash Vs. Evil Dead, Elvis Presley, and The Six Million Dollar Man and Five Actors Who Could Play Lee Majors in a Biopic





Last News:

Suicide deaths dropped in 2020, according to data; full picture unclear amid coronavirus pandemic.

Miami International Airport Expects 98,000 Passengers To Pass Through On Easter Sunday.

Families enjoy annual Easter Egg Hunt on The Hill.

Watch: Bill Walton reacts to UCLA losing on miracle shot.

My Sunday column: Governor signs off on $4M for legislative legal defense...

An atrocious strikeout call on Ronald Acuña Jr. made another strong case for robot umps.

Duke Suffers 6-1 Setback to No. 2 North Carolina.

Kell House Museum to undergo renovations, still raising funds for full project.

Local nonprofit gives $250 gift cards to families who need food.

LEADING OFF: Braves-Nats wait to play, Rangers welcome fans.