© Instagram / albatross





Albatross in New Zealand face-plants as it crash lands at nest and This face-planting albatross in New Zealand is the laugh we all need





This face-planting albatross in New Zealand is the laugh we all need and Albatross in New Zealand face-plants as it crash lands at nest





Last News:

70s and 80s on the way, late week showers.

Bernard Tapie, ex-owner of Marseille, attacked in home burglary.

Brady Barnum wins Drive, Chip and Putt Finals at Augusta National.

70s and 80s on the way, late week showers.

Warm weather on Easter Sunday a blessing for park goers.

Florida works to avoid ‘catastrophic’ pond collapse.

Venezuela to ask U.N. for help in clearing land mines near Colombian border.

Students, staff return to APS Monday.

Illini wrap second week of spring ball with scrimmage, families allowed to attend.

Mountain Hawks take down Bucknell to improve to 4-1.