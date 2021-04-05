© Instagram / enchanted





Idina Menzel Will Return to Enchanted Role in the Film's Sequel and Enchanted 2 Updates: Release Date, Cast & Story





Idina Menzel Will Return to Enchanted Role in the Film's Sequel and Enchanted 2 Updates: Release Date, Cast & Story





Last News:

Enchanted 2 Updates: Release Date, Cast & Story and Idina Menzel Will Return to Enchanted Role in the Film's Sequel

Gosens reveals Ronaldo shirt snub that made him 'ashamed'.

Columbia High School Presents «2020 Hindsight».

Calavo Growers: Avocados Are Good For You And Your Portfolio.

Samsung first-quarter profit likely surged 45% on bumper smartphone, appliance sales.

Southington Community Comes Together to Help 10-Year-Old Boy on Life Support.

Infographic: Brands Should Take Note of Consumer Image Search Habits on Sustainability.

Multi-Alarm Fire In Lawrence Engulfs Several Buildings On Saratoga Street.

Jordan Spieth ends drought with victory at Texas Open.

Right lane closed on Rt15 north in Meriden for three-car crash, one on fire.

St. Louisans celebrate on a beautiful Easter Sunday.

Two people injured in Linden area shooting on Easter.