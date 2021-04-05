© Instagram / pretty woman





Fred’s Pretty Woman Collection for the Pretty Strong, Independent Woman and ‘Pretty Woman’ Cast Then & Now: See How Julia Roberts & More Have Changed After 31 Years





Fred’s Pretty Woman Collection for the Pretty Strong, Independent Woman and ‘Pretty Woman’ Cast Then & Now: See How Julia Roberts & More Have Changed After 31 Years





Last News:

‘Pretty Woman’ Cast Then & Now: See How Julia Roberts & More Have Changed After 31 Years and Fred’s Pretty Woman Collection for the Pretty Strong, Independent Woman

Shirts and skins, anyone? Basketball returns to playgrounds.

UArizona women's basketball comes up short in National Championship game.

Man Shot Dead In Parking Lot On Far Northwest Side.

Lawmakers in NJ hold off on committing to vaccine passports.

State needs to prioritize water pollution programs, advocacy report says.

Updated Virginia laws aim to end HIV stigma.

Del Valle hires IMG Academy head football coach to lead Cardinals program.

Florida works to avoid catastrophic failure of wastewater pond.

NCAA women's basketball championship score: Stanford survives against Arizona to win first title since 1992.

A local cafe is doing their part to help homeless cats find their furever home.