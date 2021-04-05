© Instagram / spy kids





20 years later, and Spy Kids is still a benchmark for Latinx representation in blockbusters and QUIZ: How well do you remember Spy Kids?





QUIZ: How well do you remember Spy Kids? and 20 years later, and Spy Kids is still a benchmark for Latinx representation in blockbusters





Last News:

Friends of Mammoth Cave National Park receives new capacity building grant.

Pandemic complicates life for refugees in San Diego.

Exit polls point to first place for Bulgarian leader's party.

VIDEO: Man slams 73-year-old to the ground on Manhattan sidewalk.

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Signs of potential rain on the horizon across Tampa Bay.

Sources: Nationals will play Braves on Tuesday after games postponed for COVID.

Lorain Pass It On outreach provides smiles for children.

Covid-19 or not, show must go on, says Future Group founder Kishore Biyani.

PHOTOS: Easter 2021 at Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church in Denver.

100 attend workshop on live streaming.