© Instagram / the big short





Gamestop: People are watching The Big Short to try and understand the Wall Street vs Reddit saga and The Big Short (2015)





The Big Short (2015) and Gamestop: People are watching The Big Short to try and understand the Wall Street vs Reddit saga





Last News:

Standoff between police and suicidal man that shut down Red Hills Parkway resolved peacefully.

New middle school in the works for Monett School District.

Arizona falls to Stanford in team’s first ever NCAA Tournament title game.

With decades of experince, Rudy Fuller ready to lead the Quakers in Calhoun's absence.

3-star California quarterback Noah Fifita commits to Arizona Wildcats.

Media Agencies Are Embracing Data Ethics to Help Clients Do What’s Right, Not Just What’s Legal.

Stanford tops Arizona 54-53 to win women's NCAA Tournament, giving coach Tara VanDerveer first title since 1992.

Stanford holds off Arizona to win NCAA women’s basketball championship.

Coronavirus lockdown in France send Parisians flocking to the River Seine.

Local church celebrates Easter traditions with eased restrictions.