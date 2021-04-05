© Instagram / bad boys 3





Will Smith’s ‘Bad Boys 3’ Is A Nearly Unprecedented Box Office Success and Box Office: ‘Bad Boys 3’ Breaks Records With Huge $68M Weekend





Box Office: ‘Bad Boys 3’ Breaks Records With Huge $68M Weekend and Will Smith’s ‘Bad Boys 3’ Is A Nearly Unprecedented Box Office Success





Last News:

The Problem With Intermittent Fasting, Before And After Pics, And Diet Culture.

Five Banks To Test FedNow Real-Time Payments System.

One dead, three injured in multi-vehicle crash in Wheeling.

Four wounded, one dead after Easter night shooting in Birmingham.

Former Teen Vogue editor warned staff about Alexi McCammond's racist tweets.

College baseball weekend: Aztecs sweep New Mexico in dramatic fashion.

Instant observations: Grizzlies embarrass Sixers on Easter Sunday.

Nearly a dozen LSU officials summoned to next legislative hearing on sexual assault.

Cambria Somerset Authority moves forward on several projects.

Kerala polls: 957 candidates from 140 constituencies to lock horns on Apr 6.

Cases decided on basis of evidence, not emotions: SC.