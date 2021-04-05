© Instagram / 127 hours





127 Hours (2010) and The extraordinary story behind Danny Boyle's 127 Hours





127 Hours (2010) and The extraordinary story behind Danny Boyle's 127 Hours





Last News:

The extraordinary story behind Danny Boyle's 127 Hours and 127 Hours (2010)

SAG Awards: Best Red Carpet Looks on Jurnee Smollett, Lily Collins and More.

Jackets Tied for 4th at Calusa Cup – Men's Golf — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Patty Tavatanakit holds off charging Lydia Ko to win ANA Inspiration for first LPGA Tour victory.

Ohio's 'stand your ground' law takes effect Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.

Astros go 4-0 vs. A's : 'We just crushed them'.

SAG Awards: Dan Levy, Cynthia Erivo, Riz Ahmed and More Kick Off «I Am an Actor» Segment.

Tatum’s 22, 3-Pointers Lift Celtics Over Hornets, 116-86.

'Shameless' Season 11 Episode 11: Oh, Frank, What Did You Do?

Kansas City weather: More warm weather ahead Monday before storms hit.

76ers Fall to Memphis on Second Night of Back-to-Back.

Rays put pitcher Sherriff on restricted list, no return date.

The cast of 'Trial of the Chicago 7' on their SAG Awards win.