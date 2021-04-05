Highway fully reopens nearly 13 hours after tractor-trailer overturns on I-78 East (UPDATE) and Perth woman sat 13 hours risking ‘suffocating from inside’ as nurses scrambled to find her a bed
By: Margaret Wilson
2021-04-05 05:19:16
Perth woman sat 13 hours risking ‘suffocating from inside’ as nurses scrambled to find her a bed and Highway fully reopens nearly 13 hours after tractor-trailer overturns on I-78 East (UPDATE)
Border chambers of commerce: Biden and López Obrador must meet.
Overlooked Arizona refused to be counted out until last shot.
American Idol Recap: Katharine McPhee and More Stars Sing With the Top 24 — Watch and Vote For Your Favorites.
Quake info: Moderate mag. 4.6 earthquake.
Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness pulled from bench mid-game due to COVID protocols.
Queensland police attacked by hoons as 1000 people attend Gold Coast burnout event.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Osceola Parkway.
Northbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Salinas Street to close for two weeks.
Nets’ Steve Nash gets real on James Harden’s hamstring injury.
Bulldog Insider conversation: Paul Loeffler on Mike Batesole.
Arizona to host Welcome Back event for women’s basketball team on Monday.