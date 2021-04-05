© Instagram / 3 idiots





Sharman Joshi reacts to Madhavan's hilarious 3 Idiots post about Covid-19 diagnoses: 'I hope not to join this club' and Madhavan tests positive for coronavirus, shares hilarious '3 Idiots' tweet





Sharman Joshi reacts to Madhavan's hilarious 3 Idiots post about Covid-19 diagnoses: 'I hope not to join this club' and Madhavan tests positive for coronavirus, shares hilarious '3 Idiots' tweet





Last News:

Madhavan tests positive for coronavirus, shares hilarious '3 Idiots' tweet and Sharman Joshi reacts to Madhavan's hilarious 3 Idiots post about Covid-19 diagnoses: 'I hope not to join this club'

ICC and TradeFlow Capital Management join forces to enable commodity trade for SMEs.

The Latest: Virus cases rise in southwestern Chinese city.

China to issue white paper on poverty alleviation.

Bombay HC to pronounce order on ex-top cop Param Bir Singh`s plea for CBI probe today.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spots the cutest 'Easter Bunny' Aaradhya enjoying sweet treats at home; PHOTO.

Charlotte church gives away Easter baskets, new coats, groceries to families.

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn weighs in about MLB decision to move all star game from Atlanta.

COVID In Colorado: City Of Aurora Wants To Make Sure No Community Is Left Out, Hosts Vaccine Clinic At The Stampede.

Stanford outlasts Arizona to win first National Championship since 1992.

UNC interviews several basketball coach candidates, all within the Carolina family.

Oil prices slip after OPEC+ agree to ease output cuts.

Thai tourist island of Phuket gets Covid jabs first in race to offer quarantine-free holidays.