© Instagram / 8 mile





Detroit, Ferndale project targets poverty at Woodward and 8 Mile and Actor reveals inside story of final 8 Mile Eminem battle





Actor reveals inside story of final 8 Mile Eminem battle and Detroit, Ferndale project targets poverty at Woodward and 8 Mile





Last News:

SAG Awards Portraits: Kerry Washington, Steven Yeun, Jamie Chung, Jurnee Smollett And More.

NY budget will likely hike taxes on top earners and businesses by billions.

Kelly Olynyk with an and one vs the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Walking Dead Season 11: The Commonwealth, Reapers, and What Else to Expect.

Church holds live outdoor 'Rock and Roll' Easter service.

Michigan increasing efforts to provide for the social needs of students and their families.

S&P 4K, Dakota Pipeline, Fed’s Powell and AMD-Xilinx top week ahead.

Easter Fashion Stroll Showcases Sunday Best.

ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and Factory Orders Puts the Greenback in Focus.

County Commissioners Conduct Interviews for Administrator Job.