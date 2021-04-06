© Instagram / Charlie Puth





Charlie Puth Has A Message For Any Body-Shamers Out There and Charlie Puth hits back at bodyshamers on Twitter





Charlie Puth hits back at bodyshamers on Twitter and Charlie Puth Has A Message For Any Body-Shamers Out There





Last News:

Couples not ready to quit playing the Masters just yet.

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Several cars hit by barrage of gunfire on Preston Highway, 15-year-old injured.

U.S. arrested two Yemenis on terror watchlist who tried to cross border from Mexico.

Part of 19th Street in Watervliet to close on Wednesday.

Tech Up As Investors Rotate Back Into Sector On Yield Down-Tick — Tech Roundup.

ONE on TNT: Eddie Alvarez on winning a third world title, becoming the GOAT at lightweight.

Jets appear to be all-in on Zach Wilson after Sam Darnold trade.

Agony for Aunty as it cancels Ballard’s comedy set on Liberals.

Real Madrid v Liverpool: Reds not on revenge mission.