© Instagram / Mark Hamill





Mark Hamill Voices Yoda and the Joker to Bring Joy to Young Patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Star Wars: Mark Hamill Just Learned a New Luke Skywalker Fact





Star Wars: Mark Hamill Just Learned a New Luke Skywalker Fact and Mark Hamill Voices Yoda and the Joker to Bring Joy to Young Patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles





Last News:

Eldon girls, Versailles boys continue winning ways in track and field.

South Of France Gets A New Luxury Seafront Resort With Villas And Vineyard.

Vector Control: mosquito and tick season is fast approaching.

Sal Rich: Your Mindset And Daily Actions Form The Legacy You Leave Behind.

Letters to the editor: Mental health; Boulder changes; Biden and Seuss; emergency alerts.

Officials say video, evidence links man to fatal hit-and-run in Tempe.

Weston Roundtable Lecture: 'Land use, land tenure, and resource management on tribal lands'.

*Update #4- Victim Identified* Delaware State Police Investigating Shooting Incident and Requesting Public's Assistance With Identifying Suspect- Harrington.

Construction near the 'Hip Strip' at 3rd and Higgins Underway.

Murphy courts film and TV studios to 'socially progressive' NJ.

Stock futures are flat in overnight trading after the Dow and S&P 500 close at records.

Things to help our four legged friends stay happy and healthy this spring.