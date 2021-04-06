© Instagram / basquiat





A Medici-Themed Basquiat Painting Could Sell for $50 Million at Sotheby’s to Become One of the Priciest Works by the Artist Ever and Basquiat's Warrior Breaks Records at Auction





A Medici-Themed Basquiat Painting Could Sell for $50 Million at Sotheby’s to Become One of the Priciest Works by the Artist Ever and Basquiat's Warrior Breaks Records at Auction





Last News:

Basquiat's Warrior Breaks Records at Auction and A Medici-Themed Basquiat Painting Could Sell for $50 Million at Sotheby’s to Become One of the Priciest Works by the Artist Ever

Biden and Democrats Detail Plans to Raise Taxes on Multinational Firms.

More than 100 killed by flooding and landslides from Cyclone Seroja.

Mallory's Evening Forecast.

Why Written Communication Is Important When Working Remotely and Other Productivity Hacks From the Best Remote-First Startups.

Davis returns home to lead camps and leagues in Fort Wayne.

Pop-up vaccine clinics set for San Bernardino, Trona and Victorville.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Symptoms.

Supernus ADHD drug is FDA approved; first new 'non-stimulant' med in a decade.

Texas Health Breeze Urgent Care opens two locations in Frisco.

Biden and Democrats Detail Plans to Raise Taxes on Multinational Firms.

Illinois State Board of Elections director placed on admin. leave after reporting he was victim of extortion attempt.

Roanoke City Council consider 5 cent tax on disposable plastic bags.