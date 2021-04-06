© Instagram / karate kid





'The Karate Kid': Did Chuck Norris Turn Down a Key Role in the Movie? and 'The Karate Kid': The Movie's Hit Pop Song Was Almost in 'Rocky III'





'The Karate Kid': Did Chuck Norris Turn Down a Key Role in the Movie? and 'The Karate Kid': The Movie's Hit Pop Song Was Almost in 'Rocky III'





Last News:

'The Karate Kid': The Movie's Hit Pop Song Was Almost in 'Rocky III' and 'The Karate Kid': Did Chuck Norris Turn Down a Key Role in the Movie?

North Alabama pediatrician discusses concerns about coronavirus variants and their effect on children.

Vaccine Passport Not Enough to Reopen Travel: Star Alliance CEO.

From now on, you’ll be rounding up to 10 in the 440 area code.

Lawmakers push back on Charlie Baker’s attempt to rush $400M bond bill to rebuild Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

Rays forced to reshuffle roster after injury to pitcher Chaz Roe.

From now on, you’ll be rounding up to 10 in the 440 area code.

U.S. lawmakers urge USTR Tai to seek removal of UK, EU whiskey tariffs.

Cramer's lightning round: Fastly has room to run to the upside.

Jon Anderson, heart of Boise sports, goes to NCAA men's basketball championship.

Waterloo vaccine clinic Wed. & Thurs. available to all adults by appointment.

Jefferson County makes changes to original mask mandate.

Star Struck: Mars Rover helicopter to make history.