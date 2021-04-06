© Instagram / ncis la





NCIS LA season 12: Nell to lose Hetty's job as new teaser hints at star's dismissal and NCIS LA season 12: Callen refuses Sam's help in search for Anna in explosive first-look





NCIS LA season 12: Nell to lose Hetty's job as new teaser hints at star's dismissal and NCIS LA season 12: Callen refuses Sam's help in search for Anna in explosive first-look





Last News:

NCIS LA season 12: Callen refuses Sam's help in search for Anna in explosive first-look and NCIS LA season 12: Nell to lose Hetty's job as new teaser hints at star's dismissal

Weather mild and peaceful.

Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney is arrested and accused of assaulting his girlfriend.

Have you seen a doctor lately? Delays likely to trigger deaths, poor health.

Pleasanton Unified tackling implicit bias and problematic disciplinary practices.

Janet Yellen says this week’s IMF and World Bank meetings will be a ‘Bretton Woods’ moment for the global economy.

Wein and Saengerfest to return to New Braunfels; new businesses open in SW Austin and more Central Texas news.

Rep. Travis Seegmiller strives to balance past, present and future.

Students and leaders in Jewish community speak out against antisemitic incidents at UConn.

South Texas border town pushing back on outsiders’ ‘lies’ and ‘offensive stereotypes’.

Why Seattle and the rest of the state should care about Highway 2.

Montpelier hotel, parking garage project canceled after years of appeals and delays.

The Anchorage election is Tuesday. Here's how to vote.