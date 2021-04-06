© Instagram / the descent





21 Things We Learned from ‘The Descent’ Commentary and This Week in Genre History: The Descent reminded us how claustrophobic we are





This Week in Genre History: The Descent reminded us how claustrophobic we are and 21 Things We Learned from ‘The Descent’ Commentary





Last News:

'Phoenix Rising from the Ashes' mural to be preserved and displayed.

Mercer County man arrested, accused of pointing bow and arrow at family.

Bilingual kiosks: Providing a safer and easier way to process payments for Dodge City residents.

NCAA gymnastics championships: Examining the championship field.

Who is ... Kathryn Peters? Carrboro civic technologist wins 'Jeopardy!' game.

LA County Updates Travel Advisory Allowing Fully Vaccinated People To Travel Without Quarantining, Testing.

Donald and Melania Trump Gather with Their Family for Easter in Florida.

Guelph and area schools switching to remote learning Wednesday.

A structure worth saving?: Review continues Tuesday on request to demolish Northampton church.

'Created a rift': Greg Norman opens up on secret family heartache.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Sons Patrick and Joseph Baena Spotted on Rare Public Outing.

'Duck Dynasty' star Korie Robertson on raising a biracial son: 'It's always shocking' encountering racism.