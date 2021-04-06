Englewood homicide: Alexander Payne shot dead on Elizabeth Street and Netflix Wins Alexander Payne’s Next Film; Mads Mikkelsen To Star
By: Joshua Rodriguez
2021-04-06 05:20:24
Netflix Wins Alexander Payne’s Next Film; Mads Mikkelsen To Star and Englewood homicide: Alexander Payne shot dead on Elizabeth Street
Athens celebrates National Poetry Month with Athens, Ohio poet laureates.
Prayer vigil held outside NY hospital for rapper DMX.
National Championship Live Updates: Baylor Leads 47-37 Over Gonzaga at Halftime.
Single lane traffic on stretch of I-35 in Duluth for the summer.
Arizona looking to cash in on sports betting market.
India further reduces its dependence on Saudi oil as tensions escalate.
Chauvin trial: Was his knee on Floyd's shoulder?
Greece extends restrictions on international flights till April 19.
On-site registrations for healthcare workers only at govt vaccination centres. 5 facts.
Realme Narzo 30 cruises through Geekbench with Helio G95 on board.
Rare earths plan hangs on Greenland poll.