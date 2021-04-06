© Instagram / alexander payne





Englewood homicide: Alexander Payne shot dead on Elizabeth Street and Netflix Wins Alexander Payne’s Next Film; Mads Mikkelsen To Star





Netflix Wins Alexander Payne’s Next Film; Mads Mikkelsen To Star and Englewood homicide: Alexander Payne shot dead on Elizabeth Street





Last News:

Athens celebrates National Poetry Month with Athens, Ohio poet laureates.

Prayer vigil held outside NY hospital for rapper DMX.

National Championship Live Updates: Baylor Leads 47-37 Over Gonzaga at Halftime.

Single lane traffic on stretch of I-35 in Duluth for the summer.

OPINION.

Arizona looking to cash in on sports betting market.

India further reduces its dependence on Saudi oil as tensions escalate.

Chauvin trial: Was his knee on Floyd's shoulder?

Greece extends restrictions on international flights till April 19.

On-site registrations for healthcare workers only at govt vaccination centres. 5 facts.

Realme Narzo 30 cruises through Geekbench with Helio G95 on board.

Rare earths plan hangs on Greenland poll.