© Instagram / at close range





Protesters, residents allege LAPD violence during Echo Park encampment sweep, including projectiles fired at close range and At Close Range (1986)





At Close Range (1986) and Protesters, residents allege LAPD violence during Echo Park encampment sweep, including projectiles fired at close range





Last News:

Kalakaua Ave closed between King Street and Kanunu Street due to police investigation.

Man arrested following chase and crash into utility pole in Kent County.

HERITAGE MIDDLE SCHOOL; Spring sports are off and running.

Rangers' Brock Holt: Collects first RBI.

Hundreds of consumers in Wisconsin complain of errors on their credit reports.

Reflecting on Ernest Hemingway's Time In Arkansas As PBS Documentary Debuts.

Much of Boulder County saw record-breaking heat during the weekend.

Baylor ends Gonzaga's unbeaten dream in dominating fashion to win 2021 NCAA tournament.

Indiana's mask mandate ends; some decide to still require face coverings.

Wild's 11-game home win streak ends with 5-4 loss to Avs.

Eduardo Rodriguez likely to return to Red Sox rotation this week.

Fires, emergency calls continue to climb in Fargo, 2020 report shows.