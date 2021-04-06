© Instagram / bill and ted 3





Bill and Ted 3 Review: Face the Music Is Fitting, Funny, Finale and Bill and Ted 3: Why It Took Over a Decade to Make Face the Music





Bill and Ted 3: Why It Took Over a Decade to Make Face the Music and Bill and Ted 3 Review: Face the Music Is Fitting, Funny, Finale





Last News:

Stocks scale fresh peak as U.S. and China lead recovery.

Biz Buzz: Book marks 150 years for Dubuque manufacturer, new beauty business opens and Maquoketa company embraces clean manufacturing.

Lee Enterprises to begin trading on Nasdaq.

Canterbury knock off early on final day to begin celebrating their Plunket Shield title.

Live: Trans-Tasman travel bubble: Jacinda Ardern announces date of quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand.

Real Estate – April 6.

Insider Forecasts Whether Drew Lock's Standing Will Preclude Broncos from Drafting a QB.

Solve.Care adds India to its global telehealth network.

Japan extends its own North Korean sanctions another 2 years.

Las Vegas chefs pay tribute to one of their own.

Night curfew imposed in Delhi from today to check Covid-19 surge. Details here.

Michael McCormack and secret group of ministers funded projects against department recommendations.