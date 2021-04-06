© Instagram / buffalo soldier





WWII veteran and one of the last surviving Buffalo Soldiers, John Joseph Nichols of Chester passed away and San Antonio resident unearths Buffalo Soldier’s tombstone in East Side backyard





San Antonio resident unearths Buffalo Soldier’s tombstone in East Side backyard and WWII veteran and one of the last surviving Buffalo Soldiers, John Joseph Nichols of Chester passed away





Last News:

Forbes’ 35th Annual World’s Billionaires List: Facts And Figures 2021.

Another Warm and Sunny Day.

WhatsApp working on natively transferring chat history between Android and iOS.

Sushmita Sen shows her 'reel and real' sides and Rohman Shawl is all love, Renee Sen calls herself 'luckiest'.

Russian FM headed to Pakistan; Afghan talks likely on agenda.

California is on the brink of drought – again. Is it ready?

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 6 April.

WhatsApp working on natively transferring chat history between Android and iOS.

Teachers’ unions agree joint campaign on vaccine priority list.

Neighbours' Shareena Clayton says she experienced racist behaviour on set.

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' by PM Modi to be held on April 7 in new virtual format; around 14 lakhs students, teachers and parents register.