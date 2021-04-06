© Instagram / cape fear





Cape Fear Clinic rises to occasion and Exclusive: ‘There are more victims’ of sexual abuse at Cape Fear Christian, lawyers allege





Exclusive: ‘There are more victims’ of sexual abuse at Cape Fear Christian, lawyers allege and Cape Fear Clinic rises to occasion





Last News:

Baylor set the tone, then the standard, in denying Gonzaga perfection.

Enbridge seeks Canadian tax credits to fund hydrogen and CO2 capture push.

Rapid testing continues Wednesday and Friday at the airport.

Column: Technology titans Facebook and Apple battle over privacy.

Fox regional sports networks get new Bally branding, but they're not available on some streaming platforms.

Marvel’s Avengers and Borderlands 3 headline April’s PlayStation Now offerings.

Political Plays: Election Laws and potential fourth stimulus check.

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BLUE, OTRK and NEPT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders.

ICAEW: technology transforming traditional audit and enhancing quality of risk assessment in Africa.

Chernobyl and Harry Potter actor Paul Ritter dies at 54.

Piers Morgan shares he still doesnt believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harrys claims.

Core One Labs Vocan Expands Product Commercialization Team.