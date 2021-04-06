© Instagram / cape of good hope





The Suez Canal blockage detoured ships through the Cape of Good Hope—notorious for shipwrecks and Container ships steer toward longer route around Cape of Good Hope to avoid Suez Canal





Container ships steer toward longer route around Cape of Good Hope to avoid Suez Canal and The Suez Canal blockage detoured ships through the Cape of Good Hope—notorious for shipwrecks





Last News:

Cooley Adds FDA Enforcer as Firms Focus on Life Sciences Hires.

H-1B And L-1 Visas, Among Others, Now Available With The Expiration Of Presidential Proclamation 10052.

Warm and Windy Tuesday, Cooler Wednesday.

2 University of Hawaii volleyball players, Rado Parapunov and Gage Worsley honored for No. 1 Hawaii.

Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations Update.

Florida dismisses 2nd breach risk at phosphate reservoir.

Now open: Fegen's in the Heights, Gatsby's in Montrose, Ruggles Dessert Cafe in Upper Kirby.

4:30 A.M. Weather Report.

Snow and wintry showers in April across parts of Wales.

Covid LIVE: Deaths in Punjab and Chhattisgarh cause for concern, says govt.

Lehigh Valley sees surge in microweddings due to COVID-19. Local vendors say the trend is here to stay.