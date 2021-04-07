© Instagram / Bradley Cooper





Adele Dating Bradley Cooper After Introduction By Lady Gaga? and Jennifer Garner Open To Alias Reboot With Bradley Cooper





Jennifer Garner Open To Alias Reboot With Bradley Cooper and Adele Dating Bradley Cooper After Introduction By Lady Gaga?





Last News:

Petty officer shoots 2 sailors; is stopped, killed on base.

Bottle Shops and Liquor Stores Prepare for a Post-Pandemic Slump.

CDC: Outbreaks linked to youth sports and extra-curriculars.

Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center says education funding desperately needs an overhaul.

Relocations from San Francisco to Texas, Florida jumped between 32% and 46% in 2020.

Identity fraud and false unemployment claims on the rise in Texas.

Unsettled weather and cooler temperatures.

Rickie Lee Jones talks ‘Last Chance Texaco’ and tales of music, heartache, addiction and family.

Reds vs. Pirates, Game 2.

Zendesk Appoints Former Outcast CEO as New CMO, Names NBA and Netflix Execs to Board.

Why so many unaccompanied minors are arriving at the southern border—and soon, in Long Beach.

Man gets 50 years for hit-and-run killing of Iowa instructor.