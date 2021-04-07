© Instagram / Rachel McAdams





Actress Rachel McAdams Should Be Completely Sick of Time Travelers By Now and ‘Eurovision’ Trailer: Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams’ Icelandic Pop Star Netflix Comedy





‘Eurovision’ Trailer: Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams’ Icelandic Pop Star Netflix Comedy and Actress Rachel McAdams Should Be Completely Sick of Time Travelers By Now





Last News:

Forecast: Wednesday storms and a much cooler Thursday.

TerraCycle partners with Meijer and Colgate to turn oral care waste into new school supplies.

Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap: Russell Wilson told me 'he's with us and he's here to stay'.

MSW Purses to Top $100K During Derby Week and at KY Downs.

Minneapolis Police use-of-force instructor says Derek Chauvin's kneeling is not a trained restraint.

Police: Man kills 2 women and teen before turning gun on himself in Brownsville murder-suicide.

What Is Student Coin and Why It Already Raised Over $28 Million – Sponsored Bitcoin News.

Aspen Ladd to return from torn ACL with fight against Macy Chiasson on July 24, sources say.

'60 Minutes' defends segment on Florida's vaccine rollout amid criticism.

Ultimate 2021 Masters betting guide: Best bets, capsules on every golfer.

Illinois Election Board chief on leave after extortion bid.

Apple Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day.