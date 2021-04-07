© Instagram / harley quinn





Harley Quinn Co-Showrunner Teases a Very Special Voice Actor for Season 3 and Harley Quinn And Batman Are Becoming More Than Allies In Her New Comic





Harley Quinn And Batman Are Becoming More Than Allies In Her New Comic and Harley Quinn Co-Showrunner Teases a Very Special Voice Actor for Season 3





Last News:

Alleged messages between Deshaun Watson and accusers released by Buzbee’s office.

Longtime News4 Anchor and Reporter Joe Krebs Dies of Pancreatic Cancer.

Israel's election results, US-Iran nuclear talks, and vaccine passports.

11 p.m. curfew lifted for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiards halls, gyms and fitness centers.

Dunlap got needed assurances before returning to Seattle.

UNM planning for mostly in-person learning this fall semester.

Passerby stops broad-daylight rape attempt on Oklahoma sidewalk as drivers record video.

Oakland University requires vaccine for students to live on campus this fall.

Kshama Sawant calls on city to extend moratorium on ‘catastrophic’ 72-hour parking rule.

Orange County Schools plans to spend $200,000 on renaming 2 schools.

Mets show players video on COVID-19 vaccine.