© Instagram / 3 idiots





From Raakh to 3 Idiots, Shah Rukh Khan lists his favourite Aamir Khan films and 3 idiots shooting locations: Know where the blockbuster Kareena starrer was filmed





3 idiots shooting locations: Know where the blockbuster Kareena starrer was filmed and From Raakh to 3 Idiots, Shah Rukh Khan lists his favourite Aamir Khan films





Last News:

Red Sox unveil blue-and-yellow uniforms before Patriots’ Day.

My weaving road to self-love and acceptance.

Matt Gaetz Investigations and Covering the Men’s and Women’s Final Four.

Monster Energy And Idol Roc Collaborate On Events To Build Community With Artists And Fans.

Montclair is reopening parks and city offices, with restrictions.

Study discovers how microcephaly and blindness may develop in Zika-infected fetuses.

When you can smoke, grow and buy marijuana in New York.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Enjoy a Sweet Night Out in Round Top — Major Celeb Sightings in Antiques Land.

MLB All-Star Game’s return to «fully packed» Coors Field an unexpected boon for Colorado.

$ 140.92 Million Growth in Global Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market featuring AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl, DUCATI Energia SPA, and Flowbird SAS among others.

Rachel Bilson on How She and Ex Hayden Christensen 'Trust Each Other' During Pandemic.

Person hit and killed by train in Northwest Fresno.