© Instagram / amazing race





The Amazing Race: 9 Food Challenges Ranked From Least To Most Challenging and Fossil Valley Girl Scout Troops Complete Own Amazing Race In FishHawk





Fossil Valley Girl Scout Troops Complete Own Amazing Race In FishHawk and The Amazing Race: 9 Food Challenges Ranked From Least To Most Challenging





Last News:

Tuesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Wednesday’s schedule.

Anderson and Leavy win seats on Beloit school board.

Facebook's planned kid-friendly Instagram app not all sunshine and rainbows.

76ers vs. Celtics.

Forest Grove family kept in the dark for days after officer arrested in attack of their home.

Crafting Guide.

Canyon Baseball and Softball Sweep Pampa in District Action.

A Local High-Tech magician Dials Up a Trick to Fool Penn and Teller.

Sennebogen handler meets C&D plant requirements.

Rumor suggests Patriots and Packers are in talks about deal for Aaron Rodgers.

Jeff Bezos endorses higher corporate taxes for infrastructure.