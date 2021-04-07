© Instagram / amistad





Students in Global Cinema course rethink Amistad and Casa de Amistad school supplies provided by Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary





Casa de Amistad school supplies provided by Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary and Students in Global Cinema course rethink Amistad





Last News:

Bezos Backs Corporate Tax-Rate Increase and Infrastructure Plan — 2nd Update.

San Bernardino County expands vaccine eligibility to 16 and up.

Timeline: Australia's COVID-19 Vaccine Plan Mired in European Back-And-Forth.

Stars vs. Blackhawks.

Police: 8-year-old suffers second and third-degree burns after mother allows him to light bonfire.

Peoria Notre Dame running backs forecast «thunder and lightning» in the Big 12 tournament.

'This Is Us': Wedding Plans Past and Present in 'Both Things Can Be True' (RECAP).

Fire officials sound the alarm on increase in fire risk for newly constructed homes.

Mid-Prairie girls on track for return to the top of….

Columbus Police assign more members to homicide squad to fight back on rising crime.