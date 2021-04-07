© Instagram / amityville horror





'Amityville Horror' Killer Dies; Ronald DeFeo Jr. Fatally Shot His Parents, Four Siblings and New Amityville Horror Reboot Reportedly In Development





'Amityville Horror' Killer Dies; Ronald DeFeo Jr. Fatally Shot His Parents, Four Siblings and New Amityville Horror Reboot Reportedly In Development





Last News:

New Amityville Horror Reboot Reportedly In Development and 'Amityville Horror' Killer Dies; Ronald DeFeo Jr. Fatally Shot His Parents, Four Siblings

‘A Hybrid Between A Taco And Quesadilla’.

‘Plus-up’ stimulus check payments: How they work and who is eligible.

A small Upper Peninsula town loses its storyteller and its historian.

Annie Baumann handily tops La Crosse School Board vote, with Quarberg and Abraham winning other two seats.

Vince Velasquez’s wildness, punchless offense send Phillies to season’s first loss, 8-4, to Mets.

Amnesty International Blames 'National Self-Interest' for Length of COVID Pandemic.

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick Four-Evening' game.

FBI warning of COVID vaccination scams.

ASX200 rises above 6900 points, shares up.

Organizations monitoring impact of Piney Point discharge on Tampa Bay.