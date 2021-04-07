© Instagram / anchorman





Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and ESPN anchorman pinned to his desk as he is crushed by falling TV during live broadcast





ESPN anchorman pinned to his desk as he is crushed by falling TV during live broadcast and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy





Last News:

Boys and Girls Club groundbreaking in Beloit, South Beloit.

18-year-old motorcyclist killed in Orange County hit-and-run.

Wheeling residents weigh in on water and sewer rate increases.

Some question fee charged by colleges and universities.

Nationals' Max Scherzer: Surrenders four solo homers.

Growing homeless encampments near Seattle schools worrying parents, educators.

30 Years on the Job: Karen Knapik-Scalzo – Oswego County Business Magazine.

Wheeling residents weigh in on water and sewer rate increases.

Fonua-Blake facing eight weeks on sideline with knee injury.

Pennsylvania State Rep. Martina White wants to ban transgender student-athletes from playing women's sports.