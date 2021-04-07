© Instagram / blue valentine





Scene This: Getting Ready for a Duke Blue Valentine's Day and Mark Ruffalo missed out on playing Ryan Gosling’s role in Blue Valentine





Scene This: Getting Ready for a Duke Blue Valentine's Day and Mark Ruffalo missed out on playing Ryan Gosling’s role in Blue Valentine





Last News:

Mark Ruffalo missed out on playing Ryan Gosling’s role in Blue Valentine and Scene This: Getting Ready for a Duke Blue Valentine's Day

COVID-19 impact: Here's what Ontario County, city and town of Canandaigua leaders expect in future.

Navalny says he's continuing hunger strike despite a high temperature and bad cough.

French services slowdown eases in March despite COVID curbs: IHS Markit.

Surgery for Ducati's Jack Miller unlikely to rule him out of Portugal GP.

Who was Bob Hope's daughter Dawn in Emmerdale and how did she die?

India great lights fuse to mental health debate, claims Aussies ‘just give up’.

Biden makes all adults eligible for a vaccine on April 19.

Varonis releases 2021 report on Healthcare Data Risk.

China's domestic tourism industry on course for 'orderly recovery'.

2022 Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 Lives On In Europe, Gets Limited Edition.

UK's Drax to complete Pinnacle Renewable purchase on April 13.