© Instagram / eddie and the cruisers





East Jersey, Eddie and the Cruisers, Thomas Edison, more NJ facts and 'Eddie and the Cruisers' was a massive '80s flop. How did it become a beloved cult film?





East Jersey, Eddie and the Cruisers, Thomas Edison, more NJ facts and 'Eddie and the Cruisers' was a massive '80s flop. How did it become a beloved cult film?





Last News:

'Eddie and the Cruisers' was a massive '80s flop. How did it become a beloved cult film? and East Jersey, Eddie and the Cruisers, Thomas Edison, more NJ facts

‘Plus-up’ stimulus check payments: How they work and who is eligible.

GhostWire: Tokyo release date, trailer, news and more.

Here's How Hawaii's New State Budget Is Shaping Up.

Opinion: For what should the United States fight Russia or China?

Eight-port PCIe 3.0 packet switch provides design flexibility and power savings.

Deliveroo shares up 2% on first full trading day as some riders go on strike.

Three more COVID cases Wednesday makes a total of 2,541 on Big Island.

China Is Violating American Sanctions on Venezuela.

Two More Years: De Bruyne Signs On At Manchester City.

Cambridge council votes to collect public input on two potential CTS site locations.

COVID-19 surge: Fresh curbs in Bengaluru; ban on use of swimming pools, party halls in residential complexes.