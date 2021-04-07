© Instagram / el cid





El Cid: Christian Champion or Mercenary for the Moors? and Rodrigo de los Reyes y Berenguer: Hail, El Cid!





Rodrigo de los Reyes y Berenguer: Hail, El Cid! and El Cid: Christian Champion or Mercenary for the Moors?





Last News:

North Carolina opens COVID vaccinations to everyone age 16 and up.

After fighting in WWII, Moorhead man returned home and 'always had a ready smile'.

Miami couple wins wedding hosted by FIU Hospitality students and staff after it was canceled due to COVID-19.

Food Flavors Market.

Steve Flowers: George Wallace, political genius and legislative master.

Andy Marsh: Avon and Somerset Police chief to leave role.

Ramos' anger and pride watching on from the stands against Liverpool.

Republicans have a plan to maintain power -- and it just might work.

Former NASA Official Mike Gold Appointed Redwire Civil Space BD EVP.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer hints at possible return to workplaces by summer.

Brain Computer Interface Market Excellent Growth Scope Witnessed in the World – KSU.

Manchester City will have to pay out £158M in bonuses and fees if they win the quadruple.