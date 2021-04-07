© Instagram / fatal attraction





How fatal attraction between teacher and killer prisoner ended in brutal murder and Glen Close Birthday Special: Fatal Attraction, Albert Nobbs, Hillbilly Elegy





Glen Close Birthday Special: Fatal Attraction, Albert Nobbs, Hillbilly Elegy and How fatal attraction between teacher and killer prisoner ended in brutal murder





Last News:

Identifying Bias and Removing Barriers: Q&A With Stacey Gordon.

Ten more members of Congress join NAACP lawsuit against Trump and Giuliani for conspiring to incite US Capitol riot.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer.

U.S. economy will boom into 2023, but inequality must be addressed: Jamie Dimon in his latest letter to JPMorgan shareholders.

Herd immunity? Parts of Washington state appear in no mood to join this herd.

ZSuite Technologies Previews Solution at ICBA ThinkTECH Virtual Demo Day.

Free beer for COVID vaccine: Samuel Adams announces incentive on National Beer Day and how to get free Coors Pure.

Joey Logano starting on Cup pole at Martinsville.

Toddler’s condition still critical after apparent road rage shooting on Lake Shore Drive.

Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) Industry Is Booming As Consumers Turn Away From Cable.

3 things: Georgia quarterback JT Daniels reveals inner thoughts on leadership, compassion, teamwork.