© Instagram / flipper





House Flipper adds the Kame House from Dragon Ball Z in its (real) April Fool’s update and House Flipper is getting pets, because why not





House Flipper is getting pets, because why not and House Flipper adds the Kame House from Dragon Ball Z in its (real) April Fool’s update





Last News:

2022 Lincoln Aviator Will Cost Less and Come in New Colors.

Durham's CenterFest arts festival postponed until September 2022.

TFT Fates World Championship: Standings, scores, and schedule.

Joel's Wednesday Morning Forecast: Warm and breezy Wednesday ahead of evening severe risk.

Orioles vs. Yankees prediction: Best bets, moneyline pick, player prop on Wednesday, April 7.

Will DeChambeau dial back the bravado at Augusta? Don't count on it.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, PC, Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Ex-state senator enters innocent plea on federal tax charges.

«The vaccine is for everyone.» Pop-up clinic on West Hill this Saturday.

Robert Marawa after reading Chippa release on coach Eymael debacle: 'I passed out after three paragraphs'.