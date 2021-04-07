© Instagram / ghost world





Ghost World at 20: ‘In an era of teen comedies and American Pie, this was an antidote’ and Stream of the Day: ‘Ghost World’ Is an Ode to Misfits, and a Profound X-Ray of Dying Friendship





Stream of the Day: ‘Ghost World’ Is an Ode to Misfits, and a Profound X-Ray of Dying Friendship and Ghost World at 20: ‘In an era of teen comedies and American Pie, this was an antidote’





Last News:

UTEP unveils 10 Year Strategic Plan; Includes Community engagement and outreach, boosting KTEP.

Cisler And Associates Real Estate Inc Marks Three Decades In Business.

Billy Magnussen on HBO Max’s highly anticipated dark-comedy ‘Made for Love’.

Biden rhetoric on anti-Asian racism undercut by his DOJ dropping Yale lawsuit, advocates say.

Rape suspect on Mass. State Police Most Wanted List captured in Florida.

Driver killed in crash on Gene Snyder.

Man injured when tree falls on truck in Alvaton community.

Train hits mobile home that is stuck on tracks in Pickens County.

Passing on the 'vaccine passport?' Here's what we know about those proof of vaccination cards.

The Haverhill Journal on the Go: Haverhill's UMass Lowell Innovation Hub.

Loyd Star Lady Hornets hosting Saturday softball tournament on Delaughter Field.