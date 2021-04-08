© Instagram / 13 going on 30





Jennifer Garner Said Mark Ruffalo 'Almost Dropped Out' of '13 Going on 30' Because He Struggled With 1 Iconic Scene and Jennifer Garner Reacts To '13 Going On 30' TikToks





Jennifer Garner Said Mark Ruffalo 'Almost Dropped Out' of '13 Going on 30' Because He Struggled With 1 Iconic Scene and Jennifer Garner Reacts To '13 Going On 30' TikToks





Last News:

Jennifer Garner Reacts To '13 Going On 30' TikToks and Jennifer Garner Said Mark Ruffalo 'Almost Dropped Out' of '13 Going on 30' Because He Struggled With 1 Iconic Scene

DIY home trends: Movie rooms and outdoor movie nights.

«Housing and Health: Innovation through Integration and Inspiration» Webinar, April 13.

The ’16 and older’ age group plays an important role in getting the population vaccinated.

State reports most new cases since late January, and Cook County warns of new limits.

Pools and splash pads set to open in Tucson April 19.

Dallas Fuel Owner Speaks Out After Player Describes Racism He's Experienced While Living In Dallas.

'Duck Dynasty' alumns on raising a biracial child.

What's the impact on transgender youth of Arkansas ban and other legislation?

Duxbury ‘rocked’ by rape, anti-Semitic allegations; 2 coaches now fired.

Dallas ISD Military-Inspired Program Teaches Discipline And Respect.