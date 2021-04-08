© Instagram / 20th century women





'20th Century Women,' the Biggest Oscar Snub of 2016, is Now on Netflix and Mike Mills's 20th Century Women Is an Absolute Delight





'20th Century Women,' the Biggest Oscar Snub of 2016, is Now on Netflix and Mike Mills's 20th Century Women Is an Absolute Delight





Last News:

Mike Mills's 20th Century Women Is an Absolute Delight and '20th Century Women,' the Biggest Oscar Snub of 2016, is Now on Netflix

Biden chief of staff once said roads and bridges are what 'most Americans think' infrastructure is.

Op-ed: Tech boost is temporary, and more pain is ahead.

Understaffing and backlog causing data entry delays for Geary County Health Department.

Dickinson College unveils walk exploring slavery and freedom on campus.

New law in Virginia bans gay and trans panic as murder defense.

City Hoping Cases and Vaccinations Hit the Mark for June 15 Total Reopening.

Parents take action after a football player was allegedly spat on and called a racial slur during a game.

Roanoke Fire-EMS awarded over $161,000 for swift water rescue, hazardous materials equipment.

What we know — and don't know — about variants in B.C. right now.

Chrissy Teigen Just Transformed Her Hair Again And It Suits Her So Well.